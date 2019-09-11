Neighbors express concerns about former Urban Government Center building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighbors in Paristown Pointe are still waiting for a vacant site to come back to life.
The city has plans to develop the former Urban Government Center property on Barrett Avenue into something new, after years of sitting vacant.
The Marion Group was selected in December 2017 to redevelop the land. Its original plan included different housing options.
Tuesday night, neighbors met with city leaders for an update on the project.
Metro Louisville still owns the property on Barret, and they want to change the zoning in order to open it up for different development options.
The conversation got fairly heated at times at Tuesday’s meeting, with neighbors expressing their concerns. They said they are frustrated with the communication about project plans, and feel like they were overruled in what they wanted for the property.
City leaders assured them the Marion Group has been instructed to talk with the neighborhood about its specific plans as they come together.
“Because they invited us to be a part of this situation, we deserve the right to say what we want,” Joann Robinson, who is part of the Paristown Pointe Neighborhood Association, said. “And taxpayers paying tax paid property, you know, we have that right.”
Neighbors said they agree the property needs to be rezoned, but they want a say in what happens on the land.
The city said at the meeting Tuesday that no final agreements to plans for the property have been signed. The rezoning has to be approved first. The developer will then have to go through the city with any changes they want to make.
It’s unclear how soon a groundbreaking will happen.
