Oh, baby! Norton records delivery record for second straight month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The baby boom continued last month at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Saint Matthews.
The team there delivered a record number of babies for the second month in a row.
Norton confirmed on Tuesday that 543 babies were born in August. That’s about 18 a day.
That total beat July’s previous all-time record of 537.
Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville also saw an upward trend, delivering the most babies at that location since September 2017, which included 11 sets of twins.
