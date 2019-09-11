PetFirst marks anniversary by offering free treats for pets

PetFirst marks anniversary by offering free treats for pets
PetFirst celebrated its 15th anniversary -- that's 105 in dog years -- so it is packaging 15,000 treats to be shared with shelter dogs in 15 cities. (Source: Pexels.com)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 10, 2019 at 8:07 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 8:07 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville has been proclaimed the most pet-friendly city in Indiana.

Mayor Mike Moore broke the news Tuesday when he visited the PetFirst Pet Insurance headquarters.

The company celebrated its 15th anniversary -- that’s 105 in dog years -- so it is packaging 15,000 treats to be shared with shelter dogs in 15 cities.

“It’s important for us to lend a hand to those partners who help support our business,” PetFirst CEO Sarah Blakeley said. “Plus, we do have a heart for the animal welfare industry. They do so much for our homeless pets. And it’s starting to be a strong source of new acquisition for new pet parents.”

PetFirst has been in business since 2004 and employees more than 60 people.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.