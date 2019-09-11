Public feedback to be presented on Eastern Parkway improvement study

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second public meeting on an Eastern Parkway improvement study will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, where the project team will present feedback and input gathered from the first public meeting and online.
The Eastern Parkway Transportation Study is aimed at updating the Eastern Parkway corridor between Cherokee Park and Crittenden Drive to make it more user friendly to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists while improving drainage and landscaping.
The first public meeting was held July 11, and more than 200 attended to learn more about the study and provide input on issues along the parkway and what improvements they would like to see. Input was also gathered via the project’s website.
“We have listened to the public carefully and are looking forward to talking about what we’ve found,” senior landscape architect and Louisville Metro Public Works project manager John Swintosky said in a press release.
At the Sept. 24 meeting, Gresham Smith (the transportation planning and civil engineering firm working with the city on the project) will give a presentation on the data at 6 p.m., and afterward the public is invited to view detailed displays with feedback on each aspect of the project, from trees to traffic patterns. Members of the project team will be available to talk with the public until 8 p.m.
The study is being funded through a $500,000 federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant awarded to Louisville in 2017 and matched with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet toll credits.
The study is considering such elements as sidewalk and curb improvements, shared use pedestrian paths, bike lanes and other complete streets alternatives aimed at accommodating the transportation modes of all users of the corridor.
Frederick Law Olmsted designed Eastern Parkway more than 100 years ago as a recreational traffic link to one of Louisville’s biggest parks. That design did not contemplate what is now up to 17,000 motorists using the road each day along with the walkers and bicyclists. The study is aimed at updating the parkway to better accommodate all modern users.
Completion of the study is anticipated in the summer of 2020. It will include recommendations on design elements and associated cost estimates.
The public meeting will be Sept. 24, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Audubon Traditional Elementary School Gymnasium, located at 1051 Hess Lane.
