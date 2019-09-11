Report: Justify failed drug test weeks before 2018 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Triple Crown winner Justify failed a drug test just weeks before the 2018 Kentucky Derby, according to a report.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that the Bob Baffert-trained horse failed the drug test after winning his final Derby prep race, the Santa Anita Derby, last year.
“Instead of the failed drug test causing a speedy disqualification, the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results,” NYT reporter Joe Drape wrote. “Then, instead of filing a public complaint as it usually does, the board made a series of decisions behind closed doors as it moved to drop the case and lighten the penalty for any horse found to have the banned substance that Justify tested positive for in its system.”
Justify "tested positive for the drug scopolamine, a banned substance that veterinarians say can enhance performance, especially in the amount that was found in the horse,” Drape reported.
The drug test took place on April 7, 2018, just a short time after Justify stormed to victory in the Santa Anita Derby, at Baffert’s home track.
Justify would go on to win the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes to become only the 13th thoroughbred to win the Triple Crown.
This story is currently being updated.
