Ruling: David Camm lawsuit can proceed

(WAVE) - A federal appeals court has ruled David Camm can proceed with legal action against the investigators who wrongly put him in jail for killing his family.
Camm, a former Indiana State Police trooper, was twice convicted in the deaths of his wife Kim and their two children at their Georgetown home in 2000.
Both convictions were overturned and Camm was acquitted after a third trial in October 2013.
He’s now suing several investigators, claiming they falsified evidence and trusted the opinion of someone who was highly unqualified.
The lawsuit claims an ISP photographer who had never been to a crime scene with fresh blood determined the splatter on Camm’s shirt meant he was present when the shots were fired.
The ruling issued Tuesday says “It is inconceivable that a state-court judge would have reached the same conclusion had he known that (the investigators) relied so heavily on a rookie forensics assistant with no relevant education, training, or experience.”
Camm has already settled with Floyd County for $450,000.
