Search continues for missing mother last seen nearly one month ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search continues for a missing Louisville mother, seen nearly a month ago leaving a relative’s home in Audubon Park.
On Wednesday, friends and family gathered at the Speedway on Third Street Road to search for Andrea Knabel.
The 37-year-old mother was last seen around 1 a.m. on August 13.
Recent tips suggest that she may have been spotted in the Iroquois Park area, giving her loved ones hope.
“It’s the most important thing to me right now," Knabel’s sister Erin said. "I feel like I’m remembering every detail just to see if there’s anything that I can add to it. She was really important to me, and I know she’d do anything to help me and I want to do that back for her.”
Andrea’s family says that she had some bad luck before she disappeared. She was just laid off from her job and her car was destroyed in a hit-and-run.
Anyone with information regarding Andrea Knabel is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
