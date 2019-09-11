Shooting leaves child wounded and mother run over by car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville mother said she's terrified to leave her home and her daughter hasn't slept all week.
The Park Hill neighborhood woman said a Sunday walk to the corner store with her children for snacks left tire marks on her body and sent her 9-year-old son to the hospital.
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was trying to cross Wilson Avenue near 20th Street when a car pulled up right in front of her and her three children. A rounds of gunfire were unleashed from the car. One round hit her son in the knee.
What makes this event even more traumatizing is that it happened right at her daughter’s bus stop. Also, the reflections still bouncing off the glass left shattered on Wilson Avenue remind the woman of the moment when she wasn’t able to protect her children.
"He motioned us to come and cross the street,” said the mom. “I look down again to grab my three-year-old’s hand and next thing I hear gunshots completely going off."
Next, she remembers the car knocking her over then driving on top of her. The woman said she tried to get away, but passed out on the street. She awakened to the news that her son had also been wounded.
Louisville Metro police said they're not investigating this incident as a shooting, but as a case of wanton endangerment. That doesn't change how the mom and her children feel.
"My daughter does not want to walk down to the bus stop she is petrified,” said the mom. “I have not been outside since the incident."
The woman doesn't know who could have fired on her and her children and Metro police don't know who the target was. But the said she's certain this moment won't destroy her children.
"I do not want them to see me down,” she said. “Yes, you see me limping around and changing bandages and stuff like that but, we're still here."
The mom said as she tried to get away she threw her daughter in the bushes to prevent her from getting hit.
WAVE 3 News is still working to obtain details about the driver and the car.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.