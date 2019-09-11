2 students treated following JCPS bus accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Jefferson County Public Schools students are being treated following an accident involving their school bus.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the ramp from westbound Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) to northbound I-65.
Bus 1437 was heading to Jefferson County Traditional Middle School with 48 students onboard. JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the students were complaining of neck pain.
According MetroSafe, there were a number of secondary crashes in the resulting backup. That backup extened eastward to Bardstown Road, according to TRIMARC's online map.
MetroSafe says the ramp has reopened to traffic, but it will take some time for the backup to clear. Drivers should plan to take alternate routes.
