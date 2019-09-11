What’s the smell? MSD explains mysterious stench in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mysterious stench downtown has many people, including those working in the WAVE 3 Newsroom, wondering what could be causing it.
“There is a disgusting smell in this city,” out-of-town visitor Dixon Wolfe said, adding that he noticed it right away. “It smells like poop mixed with rotten food.”
WAVE 3 News took the question to MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott.
“It’s something that is an ongoing issue, and it’s something that we try to monitor,” Parrott said.
It might seem worse than previous summers, but Parrott said the stench is pretty typical, especially considering the consistently high temperatures and little rainfall.
“It would be similar to something in your house where you have sort of a trap, and if those traps go dry, you get sewer odors inside your home and so the same thing happens with some of those catch basins,” Parrott said.
Parrott said the fix is as simple as giving MSD a call.
“Let us know about it because what we do, we come out and we make sure we introduce water into those catch basins so that we can seal some of the sewer gases that might be getting out,” Parrott said.
Parrott said people can also help remedy the situation by pouring water down the catch basin themselves.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.