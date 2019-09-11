13-year-old Louisville entrepreneurs appear on TODAY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two 13-year-old entrepreneurs from Louisville are making it big!
Hailey Hertzman and Katie Vonder Haar are best friends. They also own Ooh La Lemon, a small business selling cute products.
The two built their successful business with the prize money they earned by winning the 2017 National Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Lemonade Day, a program that teaches children about the business world.
“It teaches kids how to be entrepreneurs by starting their own lemonade stand so we thought this would be really fun,” the girls said in a TODAY show interview. “They gave us ideas about a business plan and they also taught us about our money management.”
Less than a year after winning the competition, the teens launched Ooh La Lemon as an online businesses.
“We had a passion for creating things and business and we loved working together and we thought why wait until we get older so we started our business,” the teens said.
One of their products is a matching dog collar and leash set. Those will be included in the Primetime Emmy Awards swagbags.
To check out TODAY’s full story on Hertzman and Vonder Haar, click here.
