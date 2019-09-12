AAA report indicates annual vehicle ownership is on the rise

As federal interest rates and new car prices rise, finance charges rose from $744 to $920, a nearly $200 increase. This comes as 72-month car loans become increasingly more popular. This means car buyers are paying more, and longer, for vehicles that lose value the moment they leave the lot. Long-term loans offer lower monthly car payments, but they ultimately cost the consumer more. AAA found that, on average, every 12 months added to the life of a loan adds nearly $1,000 in total finance charges.