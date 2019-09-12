AAA report indicates annual vehicle ownership is on the rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to AAA, the annual cost of a vehicle is going to cost you more money.
Finance costs on new car purchases have jumped 24-percent in 2019, pushing the average annual cost of vehicle ownership to $9,282, or $773.50 a month, AAA reports. That’s the highest cost associated with new vehicle ownership since AAA began tracking expenses in 1950, and a reminder that the true costs of owning a vehicle extend far beyond maintenance and fuel.
As federal interest rates and new car prices rise, finance charges rose from $744 to $920, a nearly $200 increase. This comes as 72-month car loans become increasingly more popular. This means car buyers are paying more, and longer, for vehicles that lose value the moment they leave the lot. Long-term loans offer lower monthly car payments, but they ultimately cost the consumer more. AAA found that, on average, every 12 months added to the life of a loan adds nearly $1,000 in total finance charges.
These new figures come from Your Driving Costs, which reviews nine categories of vehicles – consisting of 45 models – to determine the average annual operating and ownership costs of each. AAA focuses on top-selling, mid-priced models and compares them across six expense categories:
- Fuel prices
- Maintenance/repair/tire costs
- Insurance rates
- License/registration/taxes
- Depreciation
- Finance charges
According to this year’s analysis, annual average costs increased in each of these categories.
Of all costs, depreciation, a measure of how quickly a car loses value, remains the single biggest cost of ownership, accounting for more than a third (36%) of the average annual cost. It slowed a bit this year, with vehicles included in the study losing an average of $3,334 a year. This marks a 1.4% increase from last year, compared to the 3.7% increase in 2018. Conversely, in two vehicle classes this year – small and medium sedans – depreciation costs actually declined.
- Average fuel cost rose to 11.6 cents per mile, 5% higher than last year. The per-mile increase was driven by gasoline prices, which are up 15.6 cents per gallon over the time frame covered by the study. Electricity prices for EV charging also rose 0.1 cent per kilowatt-hour (0.08%), but the market share of the electric vehicles in the study (0.48%) makes the effect of this increase on the overall average fuel cost negligible. Fuel costs vary widely by vehicle type, ranging from a low of 3.65 cents per mile for electric vehicles, to 15.67 cents per mile for pickup trucks.
- Average maintenance and repair costs climbed marginally to 8.94 cents per mile, up 8.9% over last year. The increase was fueled by the growing complexity of vehicle systems and an updated methodology for calculating repair costs.
- Electric vehicles had the lowest maintenance and repair costs – 6.6 cents per mile – while medium-sized SUVs had the highest at 9.6 cents per mile.
- The cost of licenses, registration fees and taxes rose $14 to $753 per year, an increase of 1.9%
- Average annual costs by new vehicle category (based on 15,000 miles driven annually):
- Small sedan - $7,114
- Hybrid - $7,736
- Electric - $8,320
- Small SUV - $8,394
- Medium sedan - $8,643
- Medium SUV - $10,265
- Large Sedan - $10,403
- Pickup - $10,839
When purchasing a vehicle, research is key, as is acting carefully and methodically. AAA’s Auto Buying tool is a comprehensive resource that can help make the process more manageable. AAA advises consumers keep these tips in mind:
- Know your budget. Know what you can afford to spend before going to the dealership, and stick to that figure.
- Minimize finance costs. Get the shortest loan term you can afford to keep your overall costs down.
- Timing is key. Seasonally, the best times to buy tend to be the last two weeks of December – when dealers are trying to hit year-end goals – and, to a lesser extent, between July and October. That’s when dealers are trying to clear lots to make way for the next year’s models. The best time of the month to buy is towards the end because sales managers like to build campaigns around monthly quotas.
- Consider buying pre-owned. New cars lose around 20% of their value right after they’re purchased, so you can save big if you look for a car that’s a year or two old. Your insurance costs could be less, too.
- Use your membership perks. If you belong to AAA or a similar organization, you may qualify for dealer discounts. Dealer networks sometimes agree to limit profits when selling to club members, though the deals will be limited to certain makes and models.
Additional information and details can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.