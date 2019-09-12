Beshear releases his vision to expand gaming & create new revenue for pensions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s democratic gubernatorial candidate and current attorney general has released his vision for expanding gaming in the Bluegrass, which also includes making Kentucky more competitive and funding public pensions for public servants like teachers and first responders.
Andy Beshear (D) says his plan for the gaming revenue will direct 100 percent of the funds to the public pensions. These new opportunities include legalizing casinos, capitalizing on fantasy sports, sports betting, and preparing for online poker.
“Expanded gaming is a long-overdue and common sense way to make Kentucky more competitive and protect the hard-earned pensions of our teachers and first responders,” Andy Beshear said in a press release. “While Matt Bevin is making up excuses and false claims, Indiana and our neighboring states continue to steal our revenue. I’ll always put the best interests of our people first — and that includes expanding gaming to create new opportunities here in Kentucky.”
According to Beshear, expanded gaming is a major opportunity to create streams of revenue, and more revenue means more jobs created for Kentucky families.
Beshear says when expanded gaming creates the new revenue for pensions, it will alleviate the financial burden of local counties and health clinics, as well as other governmental agencies like rape crisis centers who are “forced to bear the costs of Governor Bevin’s refusal to create new streams of revenue to address the 6 pension crisis.”
The plan also notes that Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman are committed to expanding gaming in Kentucky in a responsible manner, which means working closely with nonprofits and other resources that exist to help people experiencing addiction. They will also ensure gambling addiction nonprofits and treatment centers are included in any conversations about expanded gaming and require all casinos and facilities offering gambling entertainment to dedicate a percentage of their net profits to funding treatment resources.
