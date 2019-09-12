Cost Of College: Where does Kentucky rank?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How much does it cost to go to college in Kentucky?
Not nearly as much as it does in Indiana.
Move.org posted a state-by-state cost breakdown, and Kentucky placed in the middle of the pack.
The state’s average in-state, annual tuition cost of $15,016 ranked No. 23 on the list. Out-of-state tuition in Kentucky reaches $19,422.
Indiana ranked a surprising sixth on the list, checking in at $21,215 for in-state tuition. Out-of-state students pay $24,366.
Move.org looked at schools that offer bachelor’s and graduate degrees, offer in-person learning and operate on an academic year.
It also considered costs of attendance for a first-year, full-time student and factored in books, supplies and living expenses.
Rhode Island ranked No. 1 with an average annual cost of $30,879 for in-state students, and Wyoming was the cheapest state to get a college degree, with a yearly cost of only $3,385 for in-state students.
