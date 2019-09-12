Fern Creek High joins list of Louisville academies

FERN CREEK, Ky. (WAVE)- At Fern Creek High School students can now help design their own curriculum. The subjects they study will tailor to their passions. Fern Creek has joined the list of JCPS schools becoming an academy and giving their students hands on career experiences.
For Fern Creek, joining the Academies of Louisville means bringing careers like working at the local fire department right to the students classrooms. Moving forward class periods at Fern Creek will be personal to students' passions.
"I get to learn about how I can save people's lives and how I can put my life on the line,” said Jashawn Harris, 14, a Fern Creek freshman
With Fern Creek becoming a JCPS academy, Jashawn can apply what he learns in his electives to his training sessions with the fire department.
“When I put on my helmet I made me feel like I can do this I can be a fire fighter,” said Jashawn.
"It's exciting to watch kids like JJ who have started off with passion,” said Chief Nathan Molvey of the Fern Creek Fire Department.
As a former Fern Creek grad, Molvey remembers walking in Harris' shoes.
"That was me at one point,” Molvey said.
Years later Harris gets to spend his high school experience walking in Molvey's boots.
Fern Creek High School was officially launched at the 15th Academies of Louisville school today.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.