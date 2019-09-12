Floyd County auditor resigns

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Floyd County auditor has resigned from his position, effective Oct. 11.
According to WAVE 3 News’ partners at the News and Tribune, Scott Clark cited health issues in his resignation letter, according to Shawn Carruthers, Floyd County Republican chairman and a commissioner.
According to a WAVE 3 News investigation, Clark racked up more than $21,000 in unpaid fines and interest in the auditor’s office before the county stepped in.
The Floyd County Council unanimously voted no confidence in Clark at its Tuesday meeting.
Clark was re-elected to a second term in November 2018.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.