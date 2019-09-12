FORECAST: Hot, humid into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another day of 90s in the forecast. While actual temperatures look to stay just shy of today’s record high of 100°, the humidity will certainly make it feel that hot across the region.
An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon but most locations will remain dry once again.
Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly clear skies.
The heat goes nowhere tomorrow; highs jump back into the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. A cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region late Friday afternoon into the evening hours. Areas south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways look to miss out on most of the rain while southern Indiana sees the potential for gusty thunderstorms.
Behind the front, less humid conditions are expected Saturday, however, highs still top out near 90°. The heat ramps up again to start next week; highs sit in the 90s Sunday through Tuesday.
