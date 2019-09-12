Investigation into Clark County judge will remain confidential

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The misconduct investigation into Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams will remain confidential.
The Judicial Qualifications Commission said Indiana Supreme Court rules requires the confidentiality to protect the integrity of the investigation.
The investigation centers around the shooting of both Adams and Judge Brad Jacobs. The judges were both shot outside of a White Castle in Indianapolis back on May 1.
Adams has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges. Jacobs was never charged.
In a rare move, the commission acknowledged that Adams is being investigated. Investigations by the commission are usually kept confidential until formal charges are brought against a judge.
Adams remains suspended from the bench.
