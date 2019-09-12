John Schnatter announces plan to construct National Baptist Convention of America, International retreat center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Schnatter has announced his plans for the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation to provide the financial capital necessary to build a 3-story lodging facility on the campus of the National Baptist Convention of America’s retreat center.
“This donation is not about me," Schnatter said during the announcement at the National Baptist Convention of America International’s Annual Session. "It’s about the lives that are going to be impacted, the communities that will be transformed and the young people who will go to school and grow to be great businessmen, businesswomen, doctors, engineers and teachers.”
Dr. Samuel Tolbert, President of the National Baptist Convention of America, International thanked Schnatter for the funding.
“As the president of National Baptist Convention of America, International and an individual I want to say thank you John, thank you from all of us," Dr. Tolbert said. "This is truly how you do better!”
This donation comes a week after Schnatter announced a gift of $1 million from the Schnatter Family Foundation to Simmons College, a historically black college in Louisville, and the National Baptist Convention of America, International, with the goal of making better investments to help build better communities. Simmons College is also the official school of the National Baptist Convention of America International.
The National Baptist Convention of America, International, Inc. is made up of 3.5 million baptists world-wide with over 5,000 member churches and is headquartered on the campus of Simmons College.
