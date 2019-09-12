UPDATE: Robbery led to crash involved involving LMPD officer during pursuit

UPDATE: Robbery led to crash involved involving LMPD officer during pursuit
A Louisville Metro police officer chasing a fleeing vehicle believed to be involved in a robbery was involved in a crash caused by the suspect on U.S. 60 at Beckley Station road. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | September 12, 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 11:36 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A pursuit of a vehicle wanted in connection with a robbery in eastern Louisville Metro resulted in a crash that involved a LMPD cruiser.

A pursuit of an alleged robbery suspect resulted in a crash involving a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser and several vehicles.
A pursuit of an alleged robbery suspect resulted in a crash involving a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser and several vehicles. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

According to MetroSafe, the alleged robbery happened in the 13000 blk of Eastpointe Park Blvd.

Just before 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police were chasing a vehicle east on U.S. 60 outside of the Gene Snyder Freeway when it caused a crash at Beckley Station Road and kept going.

The wanted vehicle continued east on U.S, 60 toward the Shelby County line.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.