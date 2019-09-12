UPDATE: Robbery led to crash involved involving LMPD officer during pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A pursuit of a vehicle wanted in connection with a robbery in eastern Louisville Metro resulted in a crash that involved a LMPD cruiser.
According to MetroSafe, the alleged robbery happened in the 13000 blk of Eastpointe Park Blvd.
Just before 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police were chasing a vehicle east on U.S. 60 outside of the Gene Snyder Freeway when it caused a crash at Beckley Station Road and kept going.
The wanted vehicle continued east on U.S, 60 toward the Shelby County line.
The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.
This story will be updated.
