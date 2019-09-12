LMPD investigates triple shooting at Hikes Lane near Breckenridge

Two people were shot near Hikes Lane and Breckenridge Lane Thursday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)
By Makayla Ballman | September 12, 2019 at 7:24 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 8:46 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a triple shooting at Hikes Lane and Breckenridge Lane.

The call came in around 6:40 p.m. When police arrived on scene just moments later, they found three victims, a woman and two men with gunshot wounds. According to police, there had been some type of altercation outside, that caused shots fired.

Two of the victims received non-life threatening injuries while the third is listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

There are no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

