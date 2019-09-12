LMPD responds to serious crash in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have responded to a serious crash in Beechmont.
It happened around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Taylor Blvd and Lynnhurst Ave.
When first responders arrived on scene, they found two vehicles had crashed into each other. Inside one of the vehicles, one adult and two children were hurt. The extent of their injuries are unknown. All three were rushed to the hospital.
Its unclear if anyone inside the other vehicle was injured.
Traffic has been impacted due to the crash.
This story will be updated.
