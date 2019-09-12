Local businesses show support for firefighters on 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Somber ceremonies took place across the country Wednesday, marking the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
In the Louisville area, people took time out of their day to remember the lives lost, and support local first responders.
House of Boom in Middletown aimed to lift spirits on a dark day by partnering with the Middletown Anchorage Fire Department.
“Working on Sept. 11 hits a lot of the guys in the heart,” Capt. Brian Lukee said. “We know we have a job to do, and we know when that time comes, we’ll still go out and do that job.”
The firefighters bounced right across the street to House of Boom for an evening with the kids.
“We thought it (would) be a perfect time with 9/11 with everything they do, just kind of partner together do a little give back and say thank you for everything you do for us,” General Manager Keith Gressel said.
A portion of the ticket sales is being donated to the fire department to support the men and women who would sacrifice it all for their community.
In Oldham County, local fire departments pitched in to make sure no one forgets the sacrifices made nearly two decades ago.
“There’s only about two of our employees that were alive when the attacks happened, so we’ve hit almost a whole generational shift,” Stephen Sauerbeck said. “We’re at the point that it’s been 18 years, and a lot of people may not have the best of a memory of the day.”
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-in screened two movies you won’t find under new releases -- “World Trade Center” and “United 93.”
“Let’s bring these movies back,” Sauerbeck said. “Let’s show them and let people remember what happened, and let’s never forget the day as it happened.”
