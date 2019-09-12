3 Louisville residents charged with stealing hemp plants from Hardin County farm

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police arrested three Louisville residents, charging them with criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, and possession of industrial hemp.
Davion Potts, 20, Mahailey Reed, 18, and Bryson Whitlock, 19, are charged with taking 12 hemp plants valued at $240 from Highland Sod Farms. On September 6, WAVE 3 News reported that farm owner, Jimmy Jenkins had been having trouble with thieves taking hemp plants.
According to their arrest reports, the hemp plants were found inside two large black plastic garbage bags.
The plants may look like marijuana, but they won’t get anyone high. The plants are bred so the THC is less than .03, meaning there’s not enough THC in the plants to give anyone a high.
All three suspects were released from the Hardin County Detention Center. No court dates have been scheduled.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.