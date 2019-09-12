Making Ends Meet: Things to purchase during the month of September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s all about the Summer sizzle in WAVE Country.
If you step outside it feels like we should be buying fireworks for the Fourth of July, but instead pumpkin-everything is taking over local stores.
We are getting you ready for the fall season and beyond, by helping you make ends meet now.
Before you head to the store, we’re breaking down the best things to buy in the month of September.
If you’re in need of lawn care equipment, several stores around WAVE Country are offering big discounts on lawn mowers and leaf blowers.
September is also a hot month to buy kitchen appliances. Dishwashers, ranges, and even laundry appliances are on sale more in the month of September, than any other month of the year.
If you enjoy wine, or know someone who does, September is harvest season, and that means it’s time to move inventory. Check out your local winery, or grocery store, sometimes they offer 10-percent off if you buy a six pack.
It’s also a great time to update your windows. Many local companies are dropping prices just before the temperatures drop.
While it may be tough to think about the holidays right now, you should if you’re planning to travel in the next few months. According to the latest report from Holiday Cheap Flights 2019 the price of airline tickets will jump in October, and go up through the new year.
While you’re at it keep an eye out for luggage. Retailers slash prices in September, to also get ready for the holiday rush.
