NAACP event aimed at stomping out hate, promoting voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the past 110 years, the NAACP has been fighting to secure equality and well-being for all.
On Sept. 21, the Hardin County chapter will celebrate the organization’s achievements during an inspiring black-tie formal event.
The 28th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be held at the Sadowski Center at Fort Knox.
The theme this is year is “Defeat Hate ... VOTE!!!”
The banquet will include a gourmet dinner and entertainment by Louisville’s own “Blazin’ Violinist,” Maestro J.
Living legends of the NAACP in our community will be paid a special tribute.
Then, CNN News anchor and author Roland Martin will give a special presentation.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez will emcee the event.
An exclusive VIP reception will take place before the event at 5 p.m.
Ticket prices start at $100. Click here for more information.
