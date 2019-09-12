National Toy Hall of Fame Nominees for 2019 released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The list of 12 toys that have a chance of being inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame has been released.
The list includes The Care Bears, the coloring book, the Fisher-Price corn popper, Jenga, Magic the gathering card game, Masters of the Universe action figures, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, the Nerf Blaster, the board game Risk, the top and smartphones.
The Strong National Museum of Play, which hosts the National Toy Hall of Fame, said the smart phone made the nominee list because “It is a platform for millions of games and has revolutionized the way that people across the globe interact with the world and each other in playful ways.”
Three toys will be picked to be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.
Fans can vote for their favorite toy until Wednesday September 18 by clicking or tapping here.
The three toys picked will be announced on Thursday November 7.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.