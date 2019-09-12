Rep. Lynn Bechler pre-files legislation aimed at banning sanctuary cities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. Lynn Bechler (R) of Marion has pre-filed legislation that bans Kentucky cities from enacting sanctuary city laws.
BR 240 specifically prohibits local governments from enacting or adopting any sanctuary policy that forbids or discourages the enforcement of immigration laws. Under the proposed legislation, any local government that enacts sanctuary cities policies will become ineligible for money administered by state agencies.
“We have a responsibility to the public to ensure that our federal laws are being enforced,” Rep Bechler said. “We must make sure that local law enforcement officials have every available tool at their disposal to keep our communities safe. We cannot in good conscience allow any local ordinance that would effectively curtail the responsibilities of local and federal law enforcement.”
Rep. Brandon Reed of Hodgenville is the primary co-sponsor of the proposed legislation.
“As elected officials, our number one responsibility is to the hardworking people of the Commonwealth,” Reed said. “We must always guarantee their safety over anything else. We cannot allow any local government to circumvent the power of federal law enforcement agencies as they seek to enforce our nation’s immigrations laws and keep our communities safe.”
The pre-filed legislation can be viewed here.
