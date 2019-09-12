Sawyer Smith ready for shot against #9 Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sawyer Smith is UK’s new starting quarterback.
The Troy University grad transfer steps in for the injured Terry Wilson on Saturday night when the Cats host #9 Florida.
“I’ve been practicing as I was the starter since probably fall camp,” Smith said after practice on Wednesday. “Just so I could get used to this new offense. Nothing has really changed. Obviously it’s a different role, but nothing has really changed.”
When Wilson went down late in the third quarter of Saturday nights win over Eastern Michigan, Smith took over. His first pass was a 54 yard touchdown pass to Ahmad Wagner. Smith completed five of his nine passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. The other was a two yarder to Lynn Bowden.
His teammates already seem to have confidence in him.
“I think you all could talk to them and they’d say they’re rallying around me, for me to say it doesn’t mean much,” Smith said. “I feel like they are. I feel like we’ve been practicing good this week on the offensive standpoint and what we’ve been doing has been good.”
Smith stepped is as the starter last season at Troy after starter Caleb Barker went down with a knee injury. Smith started seven games, winning five. The losses came to Liberty and Appalachian State, coached by current UofL head coach Scott Satterfield. Florida figures to present a different kind of challenge.
“I guess just speed and probably how big they’re gonna be, but I’ve been in college for a little while now, so I’ve played against teams that were pretty big,” Smith said. " I played Nebraska last year and they’re about, probably the biggest team you could probably play, they probably weren’t as fast as Florida is gonna be, but I’ve seen speed and I’ve seen size, it’s just gonna be both put together, it’s gonna be fun."
The Cats (2-0) and #9 Gators (2-0) kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Kroger Field.
