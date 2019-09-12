Southwest Airlines announces new nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers can now hop on a nonstop Southwest Airlines flight from Louisville to Fort Lauderdale.
The new seasonal, weekly nonstop service between Louisville Muhammad Ali International Ali Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will begin on Saturday, Dec. 21. The airline will operate the flight using a 143-seat Boeing 737 aircraft.
With this announcement, Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop flights to ten destinations from Louisville, including Baltimore, Chicago-Midway, Dallas-Love Field, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.
In addition to this new route, Southwest is also increasing their number of daily flights to Chicago-Midway as well as the number of weekend flights to Baltimore, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa.
