Southwest Airlines announces new nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale
Southwest Airlines announced a new nonstop service between Louisville and Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Source: Ted S. Warren)
By Makayla Ballman | September 12, 2019 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 2:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers can now hop on a nonstop Southwest Airlines flight from Louisville to Fort Lauderdale.

The new seasonal, weekly nonstop service between Louisville Muhammad Ali International Ali Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will begin on Saturday, Dec. 21. The airline will operate the flight using a 143-seat Boeing 737 aircraft.

With this announcement, Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop flights to ten destinations from Louisville, including Baltimore, Chicago-Midway, Dallas-Love Field, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.

Tickets are available now.

In addition to this new route, Southwest is also increasing their number of daily flights to Chicago-Midway as well as the number of weekend flights to Baltimore, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa.

