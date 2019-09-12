Sports Wagering now available at Winner’s Circle Race, Sports, Pub Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Caesars Entertainment has opened its latest sports wagering facility in southern Indiana.
Winner’s Circle Race, Sports, Pub Clarksville to serve the greater Louisville area, which will now offer wagering on all types of professional and college sports from football and basketball to golf in addition to the existing off-track horse betting facility.
More than 70 people were in attendance for the ribbon cutting of the new facility, which spans 23,000 square feet.
Senator Ron Grooms of District 46, which covers Floyd County and portions of Clark County was in attendance for Thursdays ribbon cutting. Other dignitaries in attendance included Sara Tait, executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission, Brad Baldini, general manager of Winner’s Circle Race, Sports Pub Clarksville, Kevin Baity, Clarksville Town Manager and Kyle Waggoner, vice president of hospitality for Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.
