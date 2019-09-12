Suspect in Anderson County crash appears in court

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect accused of leading Harrodsburg Police on a high speed chase appeared in court on Thursday.
David Henderson appeared for an arraignment still wearing a neck brace from injuries he sustained in the wreck, WAVE 3 News’ sister station, WKYT reports. Henderson faces two counts of assault in Anderson County in connection to the incident, but that’s only part of the many charges pending against him.
An arrest citation states Henderson was high on LSD when he was involved in that high-speed chase with police on Sept. 6. Officers say he hit speeds over 120 MPH during the pursuit, which ended when Henderson crashed into another car, driven by recent Anderson County High School graduate, Jill Hurst, 18.
Hurst was rushed to UK Hospital in critical condition. According to Hurst’s family, her injuries are too severe to survive. Hurst’s family tells WKYT that they’re waiting for her organs to be donated.
A passenger in Henderson’s car later told police Henderson didn’t pull over because of a small amount of marijuana in the car.
Henderson was also wanted out of Grayson County for another case. He also faces charges out of Mercer County, including DUI, wanton endangerment, and fleeing and evading police.
Additional charges are expected.
The judge in Anderson County decided to not set a bond for the charges there, saying that Henderson was a flight risk.
Henderson is due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 19 in both Anderson and Mercer Counties.
