Two area Sportsbook facilities open on Thursday

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WAVE) - Sports betting has been legal in Indiana since September 1st, but starting Thursday, you’ll finally be able to place a bet in our area.
Horseshoe Casino Southern Indiana, in Elizabeth, is getting in on the action with “The Book.” It opens on Deck 2 and will be open weekdays from 2 p.m. until 12 a.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. until midnight.
To commemorate the occasion, former Green Bay Packers and Hall of Fame inductee Paul Hornung will place the first ceremonial wager.
Winner’s Circle Off Track Betting also opens its sports book in Clarksville. That location opens at 11:30 a.m.
Indiana is now the 12th state to allow sports wagering.
