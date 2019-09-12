Vet says ‘zero chance’ drug found in Justify’s system would be given before race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New information continues to follow a New York Times report that Triple Crown winner Justify failed a drug test several weeks before the 2018 Kentucky Derby.
Thursday night, the Daily Racing Form came out with a report indicating that Justify was not alone. It found six other horses also tested positive for the drug scopolamine.
DRF quoted Chuck Winner, who at the time was the chairman of the California Horse Racing Board. Winner said the board dismissed all the results from the horses after evidence that the scopolamine from jimson weed was present in the hay delivered to the barns.
Winner called the whole premise of the NYT story false. Craig Robertson, the attorney for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, said the NYT report “was long on sensationalism and short on facts.”
Baffert, who was in Lexington on Thursday, said he unequivocally rejects any implication the drug scopolamine was intentionally administered.
In a statement, he said “Justify is the one of the finest horses I’ve had the privilege of training, and by any standard is one of the greatest of all time. I am proud to stand by his record, and my own.”
Is a Triple Crown champ’s reputation getting tarnished by contaminated hay? It’s now a debate that began with the New York Times report. It may sound cut and dry, until you talk environmental contamination such as jimson weed. It’s a problem weed in California that makes its way into straw and hay and is a source of scopolamine.
“You would never intentionally administer scopolamine to a horse,” Robertson said.
While Robertson may be the legal mouthpiece for Baffert, independent equine veterinarians said they agree.
“There’s zero chance anyone would give that to a horse before a race,” Dr. Clara Fenger told WAVE 3 News on Thursday.
Dilated airways might be considered a performance enhancement, but Dr. Stephen Reed, an internal medicine vet from Lexington’s Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital, said there are too many side effects: from increased heart rate and trembling to changing bowel movements and dilated pupils.
“It could make the horse sick,” Reed said. “It’s not a performance-enhancing drug, in fact, to me, because of all the side effects.”
New York Times reporter Joe Drape defended his story on ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” on Thursday, and questioned the delay in the investigation into Justify’s test result.
He was asked, “In a situation like this, would it have taken more time to understand whether this was food or some sort of intentional doping?”
“No, in fact, in March, they did a similar case in 28 days, OK?” Drape answered. “They knew April 10 this was a positive. They waited until the 26th to even tell Baffert. He waited until (May) 1st to send the next test in, so there’s plenty of time to get something done here.”
Fenger told WAVE 3 News that because the state of California has a big problem with jimson weed, the threshold is set higher there. Justify tested at 300 nanograms per millileter, according to the NYT report. She said a horse with higher acidity in its system can show higher contaminants in its urine.
