Active shooter drill held at Scottsburg Middle to prepare for ‘that day’

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - An ambulance, fire truck and helicopter swarmed a Scott County school campus as the school district and first responders prepared for something that has become the unfortunate norm for schools across America.
Scottsburg Middle School held an all local all hands-on deck drill to practice its response time and plan should an active shooter make their way on campus. A pre-planned moment to practice for a situation that has caught schools across the country off guard.
"We saw the intruder come in from the end of a hallway then he well shot at us,” said Scottsburg Middle School student Matthew Schmidt.
“This is like so crazy that this has been happening,” said Scottsburg Middle School student Isabella Campbell.
Schmidt and Campbell are two students who went face to face with the moment a shooter targets a school.
All local law enforcement and a helicopter were used to test how the community would respond just in case one day the guns, fear, shock and pain became a local reality.
"I feel better that we're able to do these kind of practices,” said Campbell. “So that when the day comes it'd be better."
When that day comes, a new expectation for students in what's supposed to be a safe space.
While Emergency Management officials kept details of the drill private for safety, they worked to figure out kinks ahead of time and not in the moment.
Emergency managers said Scott County District II holds an active shooter drill every year at a different school.
