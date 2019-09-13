11 awardees receive recognition at Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eleven awardees from seven countries received recognition during the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards Thursday evening.
Five individuals were honored in the “seasoned awardee” category.
- Award-winning actor, author, and longtime Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox received the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Courage. Debi Brooks, co-founder and executive vice chairman of the Michael J. Fox Foundation accepted the award on Fox’s behalf.
- Music icon Michael Lang, best known for co-creating and producing the original 1969 Woodstock Festival, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for using music to spread a universal message of unity and peace.
- Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Mark Tewksbury received the Gender Equality Award for his ongoing fight for justice, fair play, and equal rights.
- Amy Hehre, CEO and Founder of OVI Children’s Hospital in Kenya, received the Global Citizenship Award for providing orphans in Sub-Saharan Africa with medical assistance and other essential support.
- Dr. Mark Lynn, owner and operator of over 90 Visionworks in the region and President of Dr. Mark Lynn & Associates, received the Muhammad Ali Kentucky Humanitarian Award for his philanthropy, civic engagement, and ongoing support of his community.
Six young adults, in the “30 years and under” category, each receiving an award that mirrors one of Muhammad Ali’s six core principles. This year’s Core Principle awardees are:
- Waad Al-Kateab, age 28 (Syria) Conviction Award
- Shadrack Frimpong, age 27 (Ghana) Dedication Award
- Jared Hiakita, age 30 (New Zealand), Spirituality Award
- Majd Almashharawi, age 25 (Gaza) Confidence Award
- Laura Ulloa, age 29 (Colombia) Respect Award
- Michele Madison, age 25 (USA) Giving Award
Learn more about the Six Core Principle awardees and presenters by clicking here.
The purpose of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, an annual fundraiser for the Muhammad Ali Center, is to harness the power of the late Muhammad Ali’s legacy by recognizing individuals who are driven by a call to action to effect positive change in the world and to encourage young people worldwide to have the courage to become actively involved in social justice issues that are impacting their communities and their countries.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.