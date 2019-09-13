Behind the Forecast: Why Fall allergies are so bad

In the fall, ragweed is the main culprit. Ragweed pollen counts are highest in mid-September. Ragweed grows throughout the U.S. (it mainly thrives in the Midwest and on the East Coast) and releases pollen from August through November. Ragweed only lives for a season, but a single ragweed plant produces around one billion pollen grains that each travel for hundreds of miles. “The most common fall allergy is ragweed, which pollinates from August 15 to early October through most of the United States and parts of Europe,” Dr. Jay M. Portnoy, Chief of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology at Children’s Mercy Hospitals & Clinics in Kansas City, Mich, told Live Science. “It causes hayfever, with symptoms that include sneezing, runny nose, stuffy nose, itchy nose, and itchy, watery eyes.”