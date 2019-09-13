Big Green EGGFest raises over $26K for local charities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In August, Brownsboro Hardware & Paint held it’s 11th annual EGGFest, a fundraiser for two local charities, A Recipe To End Hunger and Kentucky Harvest.
Now that all the funds have been counted, it’s time to announce the EGGFest raised $26,043.60 at this years event.
“Eggfest has been a great event for Brownsboro Hardware and Paint,” owner Jim Lehrer said. “It started small with just eight eggs, it was a free event. It’s grown over the years and we see it as a great way to give back to the community, and have some fun cooking some great food at the same time.”
Within the last six years, over $135,000 has been raised for the two charities.
