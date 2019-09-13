Drought impacts mixed for Louisville paddle boarding business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The September sky was bright blue, but the grass below it was struggling to color the banks of the Ohio River its signature green Thursday.
The culprits of that were unashamed, hiding in plain sight. The sun bringing sizzling heat and clouds that haven’t let out rain drops in days.
WAVE Country officially entered drought status Thursday.
As autumn approaches, the name of one Louisville small business seems to be spot on.
“We’re at Endless Summer Paddle and Coffee,” co-owner Rachel Dattilo said.
Dattilo said the waterfront location has been offering stand-up paddling boarding classes and rentals since 2016, but just evolved, adding a coffee shop under the Endless Summer label last spring.
“Possibilities are endless,” Dattilo said.
For Dattilo, some would think the late summer drought might be ideal.
“As much as it’s great to be hot outside, and we can continue our season, if we do see some bad algae blooms, that’s not good for us,” she said.
Dattilo said she hasn’t seen any bad algae that could be toxic yet, but rain also helps the flow of the river, lessens debris fields and keeps water levels in nearby creeks navigable.
“It does impact us,” she said.
But, even if the creek currents slow to a trickle, those at Endless Summer won’t be completely underwater because the coffee will still be flowing strong.
Owners said they plan to rent paddle boards out for as long as it stays hot enough to, which is typically through October.
