Elizabethtown man charged with several counts of child pornography

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and 20 counts of distribution of child pornography.
Matthew Lewis was arrested by the Kentucky State Police on Thursday. During an online undercover internet crimes against children investigation, a social a social media accoudn was reported and linked to Lewis, which contained files of child sexual exploitation, or pornography.
Kentucky State Police searched Lewis’ home and found seven files of child pornography on one of his devices.
During an interview with Kentucky State Police, after being read his rights, police say Lewis admitted to viewing, possessing, and distributing child pornography.
Lewis is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $25,000 full cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.