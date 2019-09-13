FallTALK! Friday the 13th Edition

So far, it is the warmest September on record for Louisville when we average out our temperatures. We still have the second part of the month to go but it does appear the heat is going to rule at least part of that period.
In the short-term, we do have a cold front moving in later today. There are a couple boundaries that could spark a t-storm. One moves in between 2-5pm with the other in the 5pm-8pm time period...which would be the actual cold front. Both chances will struggle produce much so the rain chance remains low, but at least it is a chance.
We’ll see how far into the 90s we go with the risk for some clouds and a t-storm but the potential or break the record high of 97° is still on the table.
The good news with this front is it will drop our humidity (and temperature) down several notches on Saturday.
After some fog early Sunday, the heat and humidity will start to ramp back up later in the day. This will leads to our next stretch of mid/upper 90s into next week. 100° is reachable during this period.
The video will cover the setup PLUS I’ll end with a little nugget for you BOTS fans.
