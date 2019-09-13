FORECAST: No break from the heat for a while

ALERTS
- NEXT 7 DAYS: Near Record Heat & Heat Index Values Near 100° At Times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday morning will be muggy and warm, but we’ll stay dry with clear skies all the way through that time.
Friday’s forecast high of 97 degrees would tie a record high set back in 1939.
Friday afternoon and early evening’s storm chance has been reduced to 20 percent, given the lower storm coverage that the latest data is indicating. This lower coverage makes sense given a dry ground and somewhat modest humidity in the air.
The front bringing the small storm chance will help keep Saturday highs down toward the 90-degree mark (still hot!) and allow temperatures Saturday night to get back down into the 60s.
The second half of the weekend promises to be a return to extreme heat as highs get back into the upper 90s. The hottest of this stretch looks to be Monday at 98 degrees, but the 90s likely will continue until at least late next week.
Several high and low temperature records during this time likely will be challenged and broken given how late in the year this level of heat is occurring.
It’ll take until next weekend to get an appreciable rain chance in here with a cold front. While a tropical system could also do this several days earlier, today’s data suggests it will stay southeast of our area, keeping the heat intact.
