FORECAST: Stubborn summer heat refuses to ease up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures soar back into the mid to upper 90s today with the help of sunny skies.
As a cold front approaches this afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms form ahead of it. Heavy rain, lightning, and briefly gusty winds are possible with these storms.
These storms will be around for tonight’s high school football games and those heading to the Backstreet Boys concert; keep a close eye on the WAVE 3 Weather app to track them. Isolated rain chances continue into the evening as the front itself finally moves through the region.
Behind it, cooler and drier air funnels into WAVE Country. Parts of southern Indiana will wake up to temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning while 60s remain across Kentucky.
Sunshine guides highs back into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon, however, thanks to the front, the humidity will be noticeably lower. It won’t take long for the 90s to return. By Sunday we’ll see highs back into the mid-90s and highs stay there through most of next week as conditions remain dry.
