FORECAST: Warmest September on record, so far

- NEXT 7 DAYS: Near Record Heat & Heat Index Values Near 100° At Times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another day where record heat will be possible. The one change in our weather compared to previous days will be a few thunderstorms lighting up the radar later today.
Those thunderstorms look to be quite spotty from the 3 p.m.-8 p.m. period. If one develops near your location, watch for a quick burst of 40 mph winds and lightning.
For the rest of us that miss out on the rain, the heat index could get close 100° at times. Rain or not, the cold will provide for less humid air for ALL areas by morning. In fact, Saturday looks really nice when you compare it to the recent heat. Humidity levels will be more tolerable and many of you will remain in the 80s for highs.
Another cool night with some fog expected Saturday night/early Sunday. The heat will start to ramp back up Sunday afternoon and especially into next week. We are on track for more record highs look to fall as a result.
