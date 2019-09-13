Hardin County man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

CECILIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man was arrested for trespassing on his alleged victim’s property to say he was sorry for what he did.
According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating Roy Thomas Skees for inappropriately touching a five-year-old boy. Skees was given several no trespassing warnings by police. On Thursday, they received a call that Skees was back on the property.
When confronted by deputies, Skees told them that “despite what he told detectives earlier in the day, he touched the 5-year-old," and that he came to “apologize for doing it” the arrest report reads.
Skees also admitted to inappropriately touching the child and trespassing on the property in a recording interview, police say.
Skees is locked up in the Hardin County Detention Center with a $10,000 full cash bond.
