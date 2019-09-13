Jeffersonville police investigating infant death

Jeffersonville police investigating infant death
A death investigation is underway in Jeffersonville after a five-month-old baby died. (Source: Gray Television)
By Makayla Ballman | September 13, 2019 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 4:32 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police are conducting a death investigation after an infant died.

Police say there dispatched to a residence in Jeffersonville, but were unable to provide an address. They were also unable to provide a date or time for the call.

When they arrived, police say they arrived and found a five-month-old baby unconscious.

That child was rushed to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.