Jeffersonville police investigating infant death

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police are conducting a death investigation after an infant died.
Police say there dispatched to a residence in Jeffersonville, but were unable to provide an address. They were also unable to provide a date or time for the call.
When they arrived, police say they arrived and found a five-month-old baby unconscious.
That child was rushed to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
The case is still under investigation.
