Judge: Richardson showed a ‘grotesque disregard for life,’ sentenced her to 7 days already served

Brooke Skylar Richardson talks to her attorney Charles M. Rittgers after she was sentenced to three years community control, or probation, and seven days time served, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Warren County Judge Donald Oda's II courtroom at Warren County Common Pleas Court in Lebanon, Ohio. Richardson was sentenced to three years community or control, or probation, and seven days of time served after bring round guilty of gross abuse of a corpse, (Source: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)