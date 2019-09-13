Kentucky Air National Guard special operations Airman earns Air Force Cross

“We had been fighting all day and then for it to end the way it did, with all of your friends that you had been deployed with for the past five-plus months, to have a catastrophic event like that with that many of your close friends wounded, looking for help, and trying to find out what happened and where is the fire coming from,” Keller said. “Just thinking about those guys, a lot of them ended up being medically retired just due to the injuries from that day, I was very fortunate to be able to return to active duty.”