Kentucky students speak with NASA astronauts on Space Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from around Louisville and the state of Kentucky got the opportunity to speak to astronauts on the International Space Station.
The event was sponsored by the National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF), in partnership with the City of Louisville at the Kentucky Science Center on Friday. NASA TV streamed the event live globally.
The astronauts answered questions submitted by students in 40 National STEM Scholar Program classrooms in 23 states. Student representatives from the six Scholar classrooms in Kentucky asked Expedition 60 Flight engineers Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan the questions.
“We are delighted by the opportunity to bring this lifetime educational event to Louisville - and to students everywhere who will see the downlink stream live globally from Louisville on NASA TV,” Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation, said. “The National STEM Scholar Program funds advanced STEM training and network building for middle school science teachers inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers. The downlink award is confirmation of the program’s significant reach and impact.”
“While Louisville is known for many things—Churchill Downs, Muhammad Ali, and our great food and beverage scene—we are also doing great things when it comes to engaging kids in science, technology, engineering, and math, as part of our community efforts to build the workforce of the future,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said. “And it’s very exciting to have that acknowledged by the folks at NASA.”
WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew moderated the question-and-answer session.
The downlink can be viewed on NASA’s YouTube channel.
