Louisville first responders honored at Blue Mass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville first responders were honored and thanked Thursday during a "Blue Mass" at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville.
This was the second “Blue Mass” to take place in Louisville since 2001.
“We just want them to know, hey, we love you, we support you and we really thank you for what you’re doing,” Greg Gitschier, a deacon, said.
The special service has happened all across the country since 1934. Since the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the service usually happens around the time of the anniversary of the tragedy.
“The work that they did in New York City 18 years ago, while not on the same magnitude, the men and women of the Louisville Fire department and LMPD are doing similar type of work every day,” Louisville Fire and Rescue Maj. Bobby Cooper said. “They see horrible things every day, they face incredible dangers every day, but every day they’re reporting for duty.”
Thursday’s mass was a change for the community to come together and thank first responders for putting their lives on the line.
“We all make runs together so it’s like an extended family,” LMPD Officer Sarah Banta said. “So it’s nice they’re hosting this for us.”
A choir played hymns and a drum corps played “Taps.” The names of all of the men and women who died serving the Louisville community were read aloud during the service.
“It’s important their families know we will always remember them,” Banta said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.